Trump found guilty on all charges

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former president Donald Trump is now a convicted felon.

A jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts.

Prosecutors convinced the jurors that Trump illegally falsified business records to cover up a hush money scheme, but the former president complains the trial wasn’t fair.

“This was a rigged disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people,” said Trump.

The charges could carry jail time for former president Trump but that will be up to the judge.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11th and Trump’s legal team is expected to appeal the decision.

The Biden campaign released a statement saying, “In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain.”

Trump could face probation, a fine or up to four years in jail.

