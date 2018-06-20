Trump flip on family separation underscores 'chaos' in immigration reform

The optics – and the reality – just got to be too much: Babies and toddlers ripped from their parents’ arms, and put in “tender age” shelters. Children sitting in cages, wailing for Mami and Papi. Undocumented immigrant parents in anguish over losing custody of their children, as they await possible deportation – unsure of whether they will ever see their kids again.

Until Wednesday, President Trump defiantly insisted that only Congress could solve the crisis of family separations at the US-Mexico border, triggered by an administration policy implemented in May. But amid a revolt by allies, including Republicans in Congress and the Rev. Franklin Graham, the president took action, and signed an executive order Wednesday that temporarily allows migrant families that enter the US illegally to be held in detention together.

“We’re looking to keep families together,” Mr. Trump told members of Congress.

Critics liken Trump to a fireman who sets a fire, puts it out, then claims credit for saving the day. But nobody in Washington comes out of this crisis looking good. With November midterms looming, and control of both congressional houses on the line, Democrats in particular sought to take advantage of the heartbreaking images of distraught children – sending out email petitions and, in some cases, fundraising.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer played political hardball over the border crisis, refusing to support a proposal by Republican senators aimed at solving the problem. “When the president can do it with his own pen, it makes no sense,” Senator Schumer told reporters.

But the real challenge for Trump came from within his own party. Republican members of Congress – leaders, key committee chairs, rank and file – came out against the family separations. A June 14-17 Quinnipiac poll found 55 percent of Republican voters, in fact, supporting the practice of family separation, the only demographic group showing majority support, but that figure is far lower than Trump’s overall support among Republicans. Americans overall oppose the separation of migrant parents and children, the poll showed.

In short, it was a losing issue for Republicans, especially those trying to save their seats – and their party’s majorities on Capitol Hill – in November.

“The danger for Republicans,” says GOP pollster Whit Ayres, was that the administration was creating an environment where people felt the only way they could stop this was to vote for Democrats – “even in races where there are Republican candidates they like and admire.”

Mr. Ayres adds that the Trump administration was holding “a losing hand,” and Trump seemed incapable of admitting error. “You don’t look weak if you reverse a mistake, you look smart,” Ayres says.

But for the president, backing down clearly was a difficult decision:

“If you’re really, really pathetically weak, the country’s going to be overrun with millions of people,” he said Wednesday. “And if you’re strong, you don’t have any heart. That’s a tough dilemma. Perhaps I’d rather be strong.”

REVERSAL COULD TRIGGER LAWSUITS

All along, Trump’s posture has been that his administration had no choice but to separate illegally migrating parents from the children they had brought with them. He said he was just carrying out the law. But it was a policy change – a call to refer all illegal Southwest border crossings to the Department of Justice for prosecution – that triggered the new practice of family separation.

Now, with Trump’s order keeping families together in federal immigration custody, the president could face a new legal challenge: possible violation of the so-called Flores settlement of 1997, which limits the duration of child detentions to 20 days.

But for now, Trump can say that he has halted further family separations.

In a call with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Gene Hamilton, counsel to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, said the Justice Department would ask the judge to modify the terms of the Flores consent decree to facilitate the administration's approach toward detention of families. In addition, Mr. Hamilton called on Congress to pass legislation that will help close what the administration views as loopholes in US immigration law as a result of the Flores consent decree.