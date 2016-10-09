Trump fires back at Republicans telling him to drop out

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to push back against the GOP officials calling for him to drop out of the race in the aftermath of his lewd-video scandal.

“So many self-righteous hypocrites. Watch their poll numbers — and elections — go down!” he exclaimed.

Trump posted that tweet shortly after sharing messages from supporters railing against Republican “traitors” for bailing on their own party’s nominee.

“@maidaa17: @realDonaldTrump GOP traitors! Not supporting U is voting for her, destroying America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016





”@eericmyers: @realDonaldTrump “Republican leadership” should have only one job: Help elect the nominee we voted for, Donald J. Trump.“ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016









Trump has been at the center of an intense firestorm since Friday afternoon, when the Washington Post published 2005 video of the businessman boasting about groping and kissing women.

In the audio, Trump bragged that when “you’re a star, they let you do it.”

The scandal has led to a striking number of Republicans either withdrawing their endorsements or urging Trump to bow out of the election.

Some of them have urged Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate, to replace the property magnate at the top of the ticket.

But Trump has vowed to stay in the race, saying he is not a quitter. He also claimed on Sunday that he retains “tremendous support” outside of GOP elites.

Tremendous support (except for some Republican "leadership”). Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016





The day before, Trump also cheered his fans at a Wisconsin Republican festival. This was an implicit shot at House Speaker Paul Ryan, who disinvited Trump in the aftermath of the scandal and was then booed at the event.

Thank you to my great supporters in Wisconsin. I heard that the crowd and enthusiasm was unreal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016



