    Trump fires back at Republicans telling him to drop out

    Colin Campbell
    Deputy Politics Editor
    Donald Trump supporters rally outside Trump Tower, Oct. 8, 2016. (Photo: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
    View photos
    Donald Trump supporters rally outside Trump Tower on Saturday. (Photo: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to push back against the GOP officials calling for him to drop out of the race in the aftermath of his lewd-video scandal.

    “So many self-righteous hypocrites. Watch their poll numbers — and elections — go down!” he exclaimed.

    Trump posted that tweet shortly after sharing messages from supporters railing against Republican “traitors” for bailing on their own party’s nominee.




    Trump has been at the center of an intense firestorm since Friday afternoon, when the Washington Post published 2005 video of the businessman boasting about groping and kissing women.

    In the audio, Trump bragged that when “you’re a star, they let you do it.”

    The scandal has led to a striking number of Republicans either withdrawing their endorsements or urging Trump to bow out of the election.

    Some of them have urged Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Trump’s running mate, to replace the property magnate at the top of the ticket.

    But Trump has vowed to stay in the race, saying he is not a quitter. He also claimed on Sunday that he retains “tremendous support” outside of GOP elites.


    The day before, Trump also cheered his fans at a Wisconsin Republican festival. This was an implicit shot at House Speaker Paul Ryan, who disinvited Trump in the aftermath of the scandal and was then booed at the event.