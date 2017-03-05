Trump Finishes First Pay Cycle

But he's said in the past he doesn't want the $400,000 salary entitled to him as a U.S. president.

President Donald Trump has been a busy man over the past month and a half, signing executive orders, giving speeches and tweeting in the early hours of the morning. But he's reportedly not being compensated — or at least not being compensated much — for his work.

American presidents do get paid for their time in office, as per the U.S. Code. "The President shall receive in full for his services during the term for which he shall have been elected compensation in the aggregate amount of $400,000 a year, to be paid monthly, and in addition an expense allowance of $50,000 to assist in defraying expenses relating to or resulting from the discharge of his official duties," reads its section on presidential pay.

But Trump, whose net worth is an estimated $3.7 billion, vowed during his campaign to refuse the majority of the money. Just after he won the election last November, the president gave an interview with "60 Minutes" and confirmed he didn't intend to pursue the paycheck.

"I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year. But it’s a — I don’t even know what it is," Trump said. After learning the dollar amount, he doubled down on his remark. "No, I’m not gonna take the salary. I’m not taking it," he added.

Now that Trump has been in the White House for a full month, he's entitled to about $33,333. But it was unclear whether he received that payment, Politifact reported.

"He is required to get a paycheck but will be giving it back to (the) treasury or donating," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Politifact in February. She said his staffers were trying to figure out the legal way to go about it.

If successful, Trump wouldn't be the first American lawmaker to shirk his salary. Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy both donated their salaries to charity. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took reduced amounts while they were in office, as well, BBC News reported.

