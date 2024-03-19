Trump files defamation suit against ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in New York. | Charles Sykes

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to lawsuits as he faces four criminal indictments and has appeared in several courtrooms in the last year. As of Monday, Trump added to his defamation cases — this time not as the accused.

Trump filed a lawsuit against ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for defamation after the “This Week” host said the GOP nominee was found “liable for rape” multiple times in an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Stephanopoulos was referring to the defamation lawsuit where Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million by a federal jury and was found liable for sexually abusing her. Following the January ruling, Trump has demanded a retrial of the lawsuit, has posted and been approved a $91.63 million bond, and his attorneys have filed a notice to appeal, per NBC News.

According to the lawsuit, the ABC News anchor “falsely stated on several occasions that Plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll,” per Reuters. “The lawsuit, filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Southern Florida, accuses Stephanopoulos of making the statements with malice and a disregard for the truth. It said the statements were distributed widely to third parties and repeated.”

Mace, who is a rape survivor and has endorsed Trump for president, was asked by Stephanopoulos how she could support Trump after the results of the Carroll case:

“Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape,” he told Mace in the interview. “How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?”

“Well, I will tell you, I was raped at the age of 16,” Mace said. “Any rape victim will tell you, I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame for being raped. I didn’t come forward because of that judgment and shame that I felt. It’s a shame that you will never feel, George.”

“I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim,” Mace said. “I’m not going to do that.”

Following the interview broadcast, Trump’s attorney asked ABC News to either retract or make a correction, but according to Fox News, neither was done. Trump has requested a jury trial.

“The jury did not find rape proved, but was unanimous that Trump sexually abused Carroll. The verdict does not mean the jury found Carroll was not raped; instead, the jury found that there was sexual abuse but could not agree that it included rape,” Andrew McCarthy, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, told Fox News.

“To be clear, this was a civil trial; the jury was not asked to find, and did not find, that Trump was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. He has not been criminally accused, much less convicted, of sexual abuse or rape,” McCarthy added.