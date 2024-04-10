Trump files another petition in bid to scuttle upcoming hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump is trying again on Wednesday to fight his upcoming criminal hush money trial in New York, asking an appeals court to intervene.

The Appellate Division First Department docket shows Trump is filing another petition against Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case.

The documents associated with Wednesday's petition are sealed, so the basis for it was not immediately clear.

Trump has tried, and failed, twice this week to delay the trial while he challenges a gag order and while he tries to get the case moved out of Manhattan.

Trump's attorneys have also been trying to get Merchan removed from the case on the grounds that his daughter has done work for a Democratic political consulting firm.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wis., April 2, 2024. (Brian Snyder/Reuters, FILE)

The former president last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to get underway this coming Monday in New York City.

