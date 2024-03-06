Trump Fan Says Quiet Part Out Very, Very Loud With Disgusting Anti-Haley Comment

A voter in North Carolina faced fierce backlash over his highly offensive reasons for not even thinking about supporting GOP hopeful Nikki Haley’s presidential run.

NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster asked the man — identified as Emmett Martin, and who’d claimed “things were a whole lot better” with Donald Trump in office ― if he’d ever considered Haley for the White House.

“You know, what I got to say, you don’t really want to put it on,” he replied.

When pressed for an answer by Brewster, Martin let rip: “A woman is not going to be a good president. She don’t have no balls to scratch. She’s just gonna scratch her head. All a woman is good for in my book is having babies and taking care of the house. That’s the old thing. You know, I’m old school.”

Brewster sought to clarify: “So, you never even considered her, mainly because she’s a woman?

Martin replied, “Because she’s female. Don’t get me wrong: Females know what they’re doing, but they still got to have a little bit of guidance.”

Trump would provide that guidance, he added.

Men and women have told me they wouldn’t vote for Haley because she’s a woman before (and in plenty of other states), but rarely is it said this explicitly and in front of a camera. https://t.co/2t2GAw50Mkpic.twitter.com/nmTSL2Ymh6 — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) March 5, 2024

Brewster shared the video of the exchange on X, formerly Twitter, and addressed the sexism and misogyny that Haley has faced throughout her bid to loosen Trump’s grip on the GOP.

“Men and women have told me they wouldn’t vote for Haley because she’s a woman before (and in plenty of other states), but rarely is it said this explicitly and in front of a camera,” he wrote.

On X, critics couldn’t believe that such views still existed in 2024:

Now might be a good time to remind folks that when a woman lost in 2016, she went for a walk in the woods, wrote a book & started a podcast. When a man lost in 2020, he refused to accept it, plotted a coup and incited a violent attack on our Capitol.

But tell me more about balls. https://t.co/btcS5Wzwdn — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 5, 2024

our democratic system is being testes like never before https://t.co/gKclKqJgep — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 5, 2024

Please show this to every woman voter in North Carolina. https://t.co/ReTizUG5vg — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) March 5, 2024

Look, the man has a point! Here I am my whole life, considering things like the economy, climate change, education, healthcare, etc. as the issues most important to me in a candidate…yet I’ve completely overlooked whether they have a scratchable nadsack or not. Thanks, Cletus… https://t.co/2LbTm7wVvz — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 5, 2024

Just wow. Trump really brings out the troglodytes. https://t.co/sjbjkPh53I — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 5, 2024

Your typical Trump voter, ladies and gentlemen.



“All a woman’s good for in my book is havin’ babies and takin’ care of the house”



What in the actual fuck. https://t.co/xaYbsNlmto — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) March 5, 2024

