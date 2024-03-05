Trump falsely claims he won Minnesota in 2020 day before presidential primary

ST. CLOUD — Monday, just one day before Minnesota votes in the presidential nominating primaries, former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he won the state’s vote in the 2020 general election.

Trump called into the conservative-leaning St. Cloud radio show KNSI Monday morning.

“Well, I thought we won it last time, I’ll be honest,” he said on the show. “I think we did win it, and it’s very interesting, bad things happened in Minnesota.”

Trump lost Minnesota and its 10 electoral points by over a 7% margin to President Joe Biden.

The 77-year-old proceeded to say that the campaign wasn't able to garner enough votes.

"I thought we had it, we did so much for the state," Trump said. "The level of love was so incredible, and we didn't quite make it, and there's a lot of things we have to look at."

He also lost the Republican presidential primary in 2016 to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, taking third behind Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Minnesota hasn't voted for a Republican for president since 1972 when President Richard Nixon won the state.

Trump mentioned Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer during his interview, calling him a "good guy".

"He's gonna be very much involved in the campaign," Trump said. "We're going to see if we can put something together and win it."

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer speaks with supporters before the start of a grand opening celebration for the Trump Victory Field Office Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Waite Park.

Emmer received considerable backlash from Trump and the Freedom Caucus after voting to certify the 2020 election.

Despite Trump's insistent claims of voter fraud since he lost the 2020 election, he has failed to produce any evidence to demonstrate these assertions as fact.

Trump has claimed voter fraud in a number of states over the past four years, this is the first time he is falsely claiming he rightfully won the election in Minnesota.

Voting in the presidential primaries starts tomorrow at 7 a.m.

Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com, on X @woodyreports and on Threads @samjowoody.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Trump incorrectly claims he won MN in 2020 day before Super Tuesday