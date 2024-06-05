Trump expected to lose New York gun license after hush-money conviction

The NYPD is expected to revoke Donald Trump’s gun license following his conviction last week in his Manhattan hush-money trial, police sources said Wednesday.

The former president’s gun permit was suspended last year after he was indicted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The specifics of Trump’s license, including what weapons he may or may not be licensed to have, are not accessible in public records due to his application’s confidentiality request.

He was found guilty last Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to defraud the voting public in 2016, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

Owning a firearm as a convicted felon is a illegal under both New York State and federal law.

Trump has been under the protection of the Secret Service since 2015, when he became the front-runner for the GOP nomination.

He is set to be sentenced on July 11. It’s not clear whether Trump will have to hand over any guns he owns in New York then or if the NYPD will wait until the appeals process plays out.

The NYPD did not respond to requests for comment on the revocation.