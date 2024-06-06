Trump expected to lose New York gun license following conviction: media reports

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is expected to revoke former President Donald Trump’s gun license following last week’s conviction on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, as first reported by CNN on Wednesday evening.

CNN added that Trump’s active concealed carry permit was suspended in April 2023 following his indictment on the charges, following the customary protocol in the state where gun licenses are frequently revoked post-conviction.

The specifics of Trump’s license, including what weapons he may or may not be licensed to have, are not readily accessible due to a confidentiality request on his application, according to the New York Daily News.

The Biden campaign issued a blistering statement to NBC News regarding the expected gun license revocation.

“When Trump tells the NRA he won’t do a damn thing to prevent convicted felons, domestic abusers, and other dangerous people from getting their hands on guns, he’s talking about himself,” said campaign spokesperson James Singer.

Trump’s legal team has yet to comment on the expected revocation, and he now faces the possibility of losing his firearms ownership privileges, highlighting the repercussions of his legal troubles.

The GOP frontrunner is set to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, when he will be officially selected as the party’s nominee for president.

