Trump expected to hold fundraiser in Ohio with JD Vance
Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a trip to southwest Ohio this month.
Trump will be hosting a fundraiser on May 15 in Cincinnati alongside Sen. J.D. Vance, CNN reported.
The event is advertised as a lunch discussion with Vance listed as a “special guest.”
Each attendee is asked to contribute $50,000.
The exact location of the event has not been announced.
According to CNN, Vance is a contender to be Trump’s 2024 running mate.