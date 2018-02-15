Trump escalates attack on bipartisan immigration plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House attack on a bipartisan immigration bill gathered force on Thursday when President Donald Trump blasted the legislation, drafted in part by fellow Republican Senator Susan Collins, saying that it would hurt law enforcement and lead to open borders.

"The ... immigration bill would be a total catastrophe," Trump tweeted, hours after both the Department of Homeland Security and Attorney General Jeff Sessions criticized it as weak, adding the bill "creates a giant amnesty."

(Reporting by Lisa LambertEditing by Jonathan Oatis)