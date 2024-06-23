Trump endorses Trent Staggs in video ahead of primary election, calls the Utah mayor ‘MAGA all the way’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs posted a video to social media Saturday of former President Donald Trump endorsing him in the race for U.S. senator.

“It’s my great honor to fully endorse Mayor Trent Staggs,” Trump said in the video. “He has my complete and total endorsement.”

The video reinforces his previous endorsement of Staggs which he gave prior to the Utah Republican Convention. Staggs later posted on his website expressing his gratitude to the former president who, among others, helped “ensure his victory” in the convention. The latest endorsement comes just days before the June 25 primary election.

While Trump praised Staggs calling him a “fantastic person,” “very conservative,” and “MAGA all the way,” he also included his criticism of the current senator Mitt Romney in the video.

“[Staggs is] running for the seat of one of the worst senators in the history of the Republican Party, Mitt Romney. You don’t get much worse,” he said. “Some people may not like me saying that but that’s the way I feel. You don’t get much worse.”

Trump also mentioned his upcoming campaigning efforts in Utah saying it is a great state and “a place that’s very, very special to me” after he won it twice.

Staggs is facing off against Rep. John Curtis, Jason Walton, and Brad Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the primary will head to the general election in November to face the Democrat candidate Caroline Gleich.

