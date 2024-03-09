Trump endorses South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace

Former President Donald Trump endorsed South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace for reelection Saturday.

“Nancy Mace worked hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of our Record-Breaking WIN. In Congress, she is fighting to Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, Uphold the Rule of Law, Stop Political Weaponization, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social, calling Mace a “strong conservative voice.”

Mace endorsed Trump over former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who won the GOP presidential primary in Mace's district by nearly 6 points but has since dropped out.

Mace was one of eight House Republicans who voted to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and faces a tough primary, with several challengers, including her former chief of staff, Dan Hanlon.

The Washington Post reported that McCarthy encouraged Hanlon to run against Mace — and her other challenger is also backed by the former speaker.

The South Carolina representative has recently faced an exodus of staffers — including Hanlon — who complained of a toxic workplace environment. Mace, however, has stridently defended herself and her actions.