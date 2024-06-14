Trump endorses Laurel Lee in U.S. House-15 race after previously calling for challenge

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, whose district includes much of western Polk County, has gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. In March, Trump called on Republicans to challenge Lee because of her original support for Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid. Two Republicans took up the challenge.

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Brandon, is back in the good graces of former President Donald Trump.

In March, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, calling for a Republican to challenge Lee in the primary for U.S. House District 15, which includes part of Lakeland and western Polk County. Trump apparently targeted Lee, a first-term representative, because she was the only member of the Florida delegation to endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis in his presidential bid.

Lee served as Florida’s secretary of state under DeSantis. After the governor dropped from the race in late January, Lee expressed support for Trump.

On Thursday, Trump reversed himself, issuing an endorsement for Lee. In a post on his social media platform, he described Lee as “an incredible representative for the fantastic people of Florida’s 15th Congressional District.”

He added: “Laurel is working hard to Secure our Border, Fight Inflation, Defend our Wonderful Military and Veterans, Promote Election Integrity, and Expand American Jobs and the Economy. Laurel Lee has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump visited Washington on Thursday and met with congressional Republicans as he continues his presidential campaign following a conviction in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Lee posted a photo of herself standing beside a smiling Trump on the platform X (formerly Twitter) with this statement:

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have President Trump’s endorsement. When he is elected in November, I vow to work alongside him as an America-first conservative to reverse the policies of the Biden administration, including the crisis at our southern border.”

James Judge: 'I'm not going anywhere'

Republican James Judge of Dade City entered the race in April, saying that he was answering Trump’s call. Judge has compiled endorsements from former Trump adviser Roger Stone, former House members Steve King of Iowa and Ted Yoho of Florida and the National Republican Liberty Caucus.

Judge posted a statement Friday morning on Facebook saying that he intends to remain in the race. In a phone interview, he reiterated criticisms he has made of Lee throughout the campaign.

“I'm not going anywhere besides Washington, D.C., to fight for the people of Florida-15,” Judge said. “Voters will decide on Aug. 20, and we're going to stay the course. It (the endorsement) doesn't change her voting record. It doesn't change that she's funded by our political enemies. It doesn't change the initial reason why he called her out, or at least, once he called her out, why I decided to run against her, which is the fact that she's taken hundreds of special interest contributions by groups that oppose the American way of life.”

Asked if he was surprised that Trump endorsed Lee, Judge said that the former president seems to be “forming some strategic alliances politically, based on the recent decision in New York.”

Judge noted that candidates endorsed by Trump do not always win.

Another Republican, Jennifer Barbosa of Plant City, has also qualified to run in District 15. Pat Kemp of Tampa is the only Democrat in the race.

Webster lands Trump endorsement and Sabatini drops out

News also broke Thursday involving another U.S. House race in a district that covers part of Polk County. Anthony Sabatini, a firebrand Republican who had challenged seven-term incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, in District 11, announced that he was dropping from the race after Trump endorsed Webster on Thursday.

Sabatini said that he would instead run for the Lake County Commission.

Webster signaled his loyalty to Trump last month by traveling to New York to attend his trial. Like many Republicans, he denounced Trump’s prosecution and conviction as unfair and politically motivated.

District 11 encompasses northern Polk County, all of Sumter County and parts of Lake and Orange counties.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518.

