How Trump-endorsed candidates did in primaries in Iowa, Montana, New Jersey and New Mexico

For many Republicans running for Congress in 2024, an endorsement from former President Donald Trump was the seal of approval they needed to win over voters.

However, a more complicated picture has emerged as results from Tuesday’s four states’ primaries—Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, and New Mexico—continue to roll in. A Trump endorsement now seems to be a mixed bag for GOP candidates.

Here’s a look at some significant wins and losses for Trump-backed politicians in the June 4 primaries.

Iowa – Loss

Iowa held a contest between Republicans David Pautsch and Marianette Miller-Meeks for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Though Pautsch didn’t receive an endorsement from the former president himself, he picked up endorsements from Trump allies Gov. Mike Huckabee and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Incumbent Congresswoman Miller-Meeks won the GOP nomination by 56% to Pautsch’s 44%.

On the campaign trail, Pautsch had criticized Miller-Meeks for voting to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election. The congresswoman responded by calling herself a “proven conservative” and accused Pautsch of moving too far to the right.

Montana – Win

Tim Sheehy secured the GOP nomination for Montana’s Senate seat, beating out Republican candidates Brad Johnson and Charles Walkingchild by a wide margin. He will take on three-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in a race that may determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The former Navy SEAL, Purple Heart recipient, and millionaire got Trump’s endorsement in early February, with Trump praising him as an “American Hero and highly successful Businessman” on Truth Social.

Trump’s endorsement still carries significant weight in Montana. Sheehy received the endorsement mere hours after current Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate, according to the Montana Free Press. Rosendale, a Republican and Trump ally, ended his campaign less than a week after failing to get Trump’s support.

Troy Downing, another Trump-backed Republican candidate, also won his primary election for Montana’s second congressional district.

New Jersey – Loss

Trump-endorsed candidate Christine Serrano Glassner lost to Curtis Bashaw in New Jersey’s primary for the U.S. Senate, receiving 38.6% of the vote to Bashaw’s 45.6%.

It was a surprise primary upset for Serrano Glassner and Trump. Though Bashaw had an early lead, Trump endorsed Serrano Glassner at a rally last month. Her husband, Michael Glassner, has been a Trump campaign aide for years.

According to Newsweek, the former president dismissed Bashaw—a Trump supporter attending the rally—as “a Christie person.” The insult, referencing New Jersey’s maligned former governor, was a blow to Bashaw. But Trump’s endorsement of Bashaw’s opponent didn’t hurt his overall campaign.

New Mexico – Win

New Mexico was a win—sort of—for Trump’s chosen candidate. Yvette Herrell, a former New Mexico congresswoman who served one term, won the GOP primary.

She ran unopposed, but Trump still took credit for her win. He shared a graphic on Truth Social celebrating the victory.

