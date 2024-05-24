Trump embraces support from rappers accused of murder

Brooklyn drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who boast over 14 million monthly listeners combined on Spotify, briefly shared the stage at a rally in the Bronx with Donald Trump, who enthusiastically accepted their endorsements for president.

One characteristic the trio have in common is their criminal indictments in New York City. While the former president stands trial for charges stemming from making hush money payments and orchestrating widespread fraud, Sheff G is accused of attempted murder, conspiracy, and weapon possession, amongst several other counts to which he pled not guilty in May of last year.

Sleepy Hallow, frequent collaborator and alleged fellow gang member with Sheff G, was charged with conspiracy in the sprawling indictment, which alleged that the duo, along with at least 30 co-conspirators in the ‘8 Trey’ gang, killed a rival gang member and celebrated with a lavish dinner, amongst other violent acts. It's unclear whether the candidate, who faces 34 criminal counts in New York alone, knew of the high-profile accusations against the pair, though prosecutors have made a case for such, quite publicly.

“Sheff G is not a wannabe drill rapper. He is a legitimate person who made it good. He has gold records, he’s made a lot of money,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, per the New York Daily News. “We allege he [Sheff G] used his fame and fortune to elevate gang violence in Brooklyn.”

Sheff G, who was convicted in 2021 for unlawful firearm possession and put away for 2 years, gave a short but passionate speech to the crowd of at least three thousand on Thursday night, after Trump adjusted the microphone for him.

“They always whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures,” the Flatbush, Brooklyn rapper said. “Trump’s going to shout the wins for all of us.”

Sleepy Hallow kept it even more brief, adding, “Make America great again!” as the former president smiled and clapped nearby, shaking hands with the duo in front of everyone.

Trump also welcomed an endorsement from former Democratic New York City Council member Rubén Díaz Sr., who spent decades spewing homophobic remarks, including suggesting that the city council was “controlled by the homosexual community.” He opted not to run for re-election after his colleagues attempted to force him out of the chamber, and disbanded the committees he led.

The act of welcoming the alleged killers and gang members comes as Trump seemingly ramps up attempts to stoke violence and evade accountability for his past illegal enterprises, facing his own RICO charges.