    Trump drops Paris Climate Agreement; Elon Musk drops president's business council

    Jason Abbruzzese
    View photos

    Elon Musk is living up to his word.

    The tech mogul confirmed publicly that he intends to follow through on what he promised to do on Wednesday—leave President Donald Trump's business council after Trump announced that he would pull the U.S. out of a landmark climate deal. 

    Musk has remained on the council despite public criticism over his willingness to work with Trump, who had offered little in the way of promises that he would take their advice. 

    The Paris Climate Agreement, however, proved too much for even Musk. 

    Trump officially announced on Thursday that the U.S. would be withdrawing from the climate deal, which had been struck during former president Barack Obama's administration.

    Musk is not the only high-profile CEO to distance himself from Trump. Uber's Travis Kalanick stepped down from the president's economic council after a barrage of criticism.

    At least one CEO is staying however—Mary Barra of General Motors.

    UPDATE 4:47 p.m. PT: Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, announced he was leaving the president's business council following Trump's speech — "as a matter of principle."

    WATCH: This travel adaptor works in 150 countries

    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fvdist.aws.mashable.com%2fcms%2f2017%2f5%2f893a6935 9e2c 0f9b%2fthumb%2f00001