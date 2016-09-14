Trump won’t reveal medical records on ‘Dr. Oz,’ his campaign says

When Donald Trump appears on “The Dr. Oz Show” on Thursday, the Republican nominee will reveal “his own personal health regimen,” according to a press release. Just don’t expect him to reveal the results of his recent physical — and don’t expect any probing from Dr. Mehmet Oz, the show’s host.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said Tuesday that Oz told him he would review Trump’s results on the daytime show, which will be taped in New York City on Wednesday morning.

“I know this,” Kilmeade said. “Donald Trump will turn over those records right to Dr. Oz, who will analyze it and it will be a surprise to Donald Trump what Dr. Oz is going to say.”

But according to the Trump campaign, the real estate mogul won’t be releasing any medical records during the interview.

In an interview with Kilmeade on Fox News Radio, Oz said he hoped to ask Trump “pointed questions” about his health, but vowed not to push the GOP candidate.

“The metaphor for me is, this is a doctor’s office, the studio,” Oz said. “So I’m not going to ask him questions he doesn’t want to have answered, and I also don’t want to talk about anybody else.”

The health of America & our candidates is vital. Hope to have both on to discuss starting w/ @realDonaldTrump Thurs pic.twitter.com/0HEDmkGCWU — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) September 12, 2016

In December, Trump’s longtime personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, declared Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency” in a widely mocked letter that serves as the only public record of the White House hopeful’s health.

Bornstein later told NBC News that he wrote the letter at Trump’s request in five minutes while a limo sent by the candidate waited outside his Manhattan office.

“I want to see if I can make some sense out of that, the letter,” Oz said. “It’s a little out of the ordinary.”

In a video teasing the episode, Oz promised to ask questions about issues “that concern us the most, such as security, our finances and access to jobs.”

“I don’t want to talk about things that are outside the health purview,” he told Kilmeade. “But I do not believe we can have a wealthy country without being a healthy country. And so I do think people want to understand, well, what happens to my healthcare if Mr. Trump is elected, and more importantly, what kind of role model is he for health in our country?”

Earlier this week, Trump, 70, vowed to release the results of a recent physical soon.

“I’ll be releasing — when the numbers come, hopefully they are going to be good, I think they are going to be good, I feel great — but when the numbers come in, I’ll be releasing very, very specific numbers,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends” Monday, a day after Hillary Clinton fell ill at a 9/11 memorial service, prompting her campaign to reveal she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

“I hope she gets well soon,” Trump said of his Democratic rival. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Oz said he’s invited Clinton to appear on his show too, but has yet to hear from her campaign.

Trump has repeatedly raised questions about Clinton’s health on the campaign trail, arguing that she does not have the “stamina” to be president. But Trump told CNBC he takes no “satisfaction” in his opponent’s illness.

“It was quite sad, to be honest with you,” Trump said. “I hope she gets well soon. No satisfaction, believe me, whatsoever.”