Trump doubles down on ‘great wall’ amid latest policy confusion

Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment Tuesday morning to building a massive wall along the U.S.-Mexico border amid reports that the GOP nominee’s planned project might actually be a “virtual” rather than physical construction.
Trump, whose proposed wall has been a centerpiece of his campaign since it was launched last summer, tweeted that the “great wall” would in fact be built along the country’s southern border — just as he’d been saying all along.
From day one I said that I was going to build a great wall on the SOUTHERN BORDER, and much more. Stop illegal immigration. Watch Wednesday!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2016
Trump is scheduled to outline his immigration plan on Wednesday after weeks of heated discussion around whether or not he flip-flopped by softening his rhetoric on illegal immigrants. Trump also appeared to waver on his proposal for a deportation force to kick out the estimated 11 million people who immigrated illegally to the U.S.
And then there’s Trump’s wall. During the primary, Trump would sometimes speculate about the construction project shooting 40 feet into the air or higher. Mexico would pay for it too, he promised.
But former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Monday that the wall would be “technological as well as physical.” On “Good Luck America” last month, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who is supporting Trump, said that the border wall would be “technological” and “digital.”
On Monday, NBC News journalist Hallie Jackson delivered an on-camera report in which she discussed the lack of clarity coming from Trump’s team regarding his immigration policies.
“You have some of his surrogates now saying that Donald Trump, when he talks about the wall, is also talking about not just a physical wall but a technological or a virtual wall — raising some questions about what exactly that means,” Jackson said on MSNBC. “Trump has avoided, largely, these specifics at his rallies over these last couple of weeks, as questions about his immigration policy have come up.”
Ari Melber, the chief legal correspondent for MSNBC, tweeted about Jackson’s report.
Trump may be shifting towards building more of a “virtual wall” on the border, reports @halliejackson
— Ari Melber MSNBC (@AriMelber) August 29, 2016
But the Trump campaign didn’t let these reports go by unchallenged. Anonymous Trump sources told the Washington Post that the NBC report wasn’t true. A senior Trump adviser told CNN that the wall would be “an impenetrable physical barrier.”
Sr. Trump adv: Reports of “virtual wall” are false. Trump determined to build wall, adv says: “It will be an impenetrable physical barrier.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 29, 2016
Jason Miller, Trump’s senior communications adviser, told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that there would be a “physical wall” and that the GOP candidate has been “remarkably consistent.”
