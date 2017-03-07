Trump Doesn't Need Impeachment To Be Removed

President Donald Trump's first months in office have been mired in controversy and historically low approval ratings, the worst of any American president in modern history, following his signing of several controversial executive orders restricting travel from several Muslim-majority nations and demanding the increase in deportation rates nationwide.

But it's his erratic tweets that have caught the country by storm, with media and social media users alike typically waking up on a daily basis to some new presidential controversy and many questioning whether Trump is fit to lead the nation through some of the most challenging, crucial moments any president faces throughout their tenure in the Oval Office. A group of mental health professionals even wrote in to the New York Times in February describing their concerns over the presidency's state of mental health.

The notion Trump may be unable to serve in his role as commander-in-chief could undermine his presidency to the point where he could be removed without an official impeachment process, according to a little-known section within the 25th Amendment to the United States.

The Constitutional Amendment clearly states Vice President Mike Pence could call on Congress to remove Trump from office if he is proven "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office." The language used within the Amendment open for interpretation; Congress would ultimately need to review a letter signed by the vice president and a majority of his Cabinet members demanding a transfer of power before the action can be done.

Of course, a vice president and Cabinet has never used section four of the 25th Amendment and there isn’t any reported or apparent plans of a vice presidential coup. For now, it’s nothing short of a moonshot hope for Democrats and activists resisting Trump’s presidency across the country. But if the most recent presidential election has proven one thing, it’s that anything is possible.

According to section four of the 25th Amendment: "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

The provision indicates Congress wouldn’t even need to vote on removing Trump from office in this unique situation, whereas an impeachment process would require a Senate vote and could be easily derailed by a Republican-majority backing the sitting president.

