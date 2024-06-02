Trump 'disrespects the constitution and democracy': Rep. Waters on guilty verdict

MSNBC
Rep. Maxine Waters, Rev. Al Sharpton, Tim Miller, and Michelle Goldberg join Jonathan Capehart to discuss a New York jury finding Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his Hush Money case, making him the first American president to be convicted of a felony. Plus, they share their thoughts on the MAGA meltdown of Republicans rushing to Trump's defense by attacking the justice system and demanding retribution.