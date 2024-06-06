Trump Did A Weird Thing With His Mouth And You'll Never Unsee It

Donald Trump was frothing mad in a new video as he urged his supporters to vote in any way they can ― including by mail, a form of voting the former president has repeatedly attacked as corrupt.

But what stood out to some critics was the literal froth ― along with some spit ― appearing around his mouth as he spoke.

PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, caught two of the moments and shared them on social media.

First, they caught a bit of split flying from the former president’s lips:

Trump spitting while telling his followers to vote for him. Instead of reshooting the video, his campaign just ran with it. pic.twitter.com/p7HOKHtwNR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024

And next, they shared footage of something unusual going on in his mouth, with foam, froth and/or spit appearing as he spoke:

Trump also struggled with foamy saliva during his video. Trump just plowed through it. His campaign chose not to reshoot the video.



Foamy saliva can be a sign of health issues. pic.twitter.com/ruErU0631m — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024

