Trump denied saying, ‘Lock her up' about Hillary Clinton. But he did, at least 7 times

Statement: Speaking about Hillary Clinton: “I didn’t say, ‘Lock her up.’”

Former President Donald Trump falsely said in a Fox News interview that he never said, "Lock her up" in his attacks on Hillary Clinton.

Trump gave the interview to Fox News days after a Manhattan jury convicted him of 34 counts of falsifying business records. He will be sentenced July 11 and could face imprisonment.

"You famously said regarding Hillary Clinton, ‘Lock her up,’" said "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain in a clip that aired June 2. "You declined to do that as president."

Trump replied: "I beat her. It's easier when you win, and they all said, ‘Lock her up.’ And I felt I could have done it, but I felt it would have been a terrible thing." He added: "Hillary Clinton, I didn't say, ‘Lock her up,’ but the people would all say, ‘Lock her up. Lock her up.’"

But Trump said after he won he shifted his attitude toward Clinton: "I said, pretty openly. I say all right, come on. Just relax. Let’s go. We got to make our country great."

Trump is incorrect that he never said, "Lock her up." On the campaign trail in 2016, he sometimes said "Lock her up" — a frequent chant of his 2016 rallygoers. In other instances, he made other statements in favor of her going to jail.

The "Lock her up" chant related to Clinton’s use of a private email address for exchanges with her State Department staff while she was secretary of state.

The FBI investigated, but Clinton was never charged. The FBI said in findings that classified information had been improperly transmitted, but carelessness, not an intent to skirt the law, was the cause.

We emailed the Trump campaign citing some examples we found of his comments and got no reply.

A crowd member holds up a shirt with the words "Lock her up" on it during a Donald Trump's campaign rally in 2016.

Trump said "Lock her up" or said Clinton should go to jail several times

Here are examples of when Trump said, "Lock her up" or expressed support for sending Hillary Clinton to jail. We put the key phrases in bold.

Days before the 2016 election, Trump floated the possibility of Clinton serving in office while facing charges. "If she were to win this election, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis. In that situation, we could very well have a sitting president under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial. It would grind government to a halt."

Trump broke his promise to investigate Hillary Clinton

Trump campaigned on a promise to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton, but he broke that promise. The closest thing to an investigation of Clinton's emails was released publicly in October 2019, but it was actually a probe that began before Trump was elected president. A three-year investigation by the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security found that there was no widespread mishandling of classified information.

Despite encouraging the "Lock her up" chants, Trump hinted in the weeks after his 2016 win that he would let the whole thing go.

"I don't want to hurt the Clintons, I really don't," Trump told The New York Times in November 2016. "She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all. The campaign was vicious."

In 2020, Trump reprised the theme of locking up Clinton.

"Crooked Hillary, wait, Crooked … you should lock her up , I’ll tell you." — January 2020 Toledo, Ohio, rally

When the crowd chanted "Lock her up," Trump said, "I agree." — September 2020 Pennsylvania rally

Video of Trump speaking multiple times shows that he is ridiculously rewriting the past. "Lock her up" was a familiar rallying cry during Trump’s 2016 campaign and resurfaced in 2020. Yes, many of the chants came from his supporters, but he sometimes chimed in as well.

PolitiFact's ruling

Trump said with respect to Hillary Clinton, "I didn’t say, ‘Lock her up."

Video of Trump speaking multiple times shows that he is ridiculously rewriting the past. "Lock her up" was a familiar rallying cry during Trump’s 2016 campaign and resurfaced in 2020. Yes, many of the chants came from his supporters, but he sometimes chimed in as well.

Trump made comments such as "for what she’s done, they should lock her up." In other speeches, Trump said that Clinton has to or should "go to jail."

We rate this Pants on Fire!

Our sources

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Trump's false claim he never said 'Lock her up' about Hillary Clinton