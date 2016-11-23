Trump defeated Clinton by 10,704 votes in Michigan: unofficial tally

U.S. President elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican President-elect Donald Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by 10,704 votes in the state of Michigan, according to certified unofficial county-by-county results released on Wednesday by the Michigan secretary of state.

Trump received 2,279,543 votes compared with Clinton's 2,268,839, according to figures posted on the secretary of state's website. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson received 172,136 votes and Green candidate Jill Stein won 51,463.

Nine other candidates shared a total of nearly 30,000 additional votes in the presidential campaign in Michigan, the figures showed. The results will remain unofficial until they are reviewed and approved by the Board of State Canvassers on Nov. 28.

Some media organizations did not call a winner of the presidential race in Michigan on election night because of the closeness of the race. Michigan is the last state where the winner was not yet clear.

The final unofficial tally gave Trump a slightly narrower victory than previous counts. A count as of Nov. 15 reported by CNN, for example, showed Trump winning 2,279,805 votes and Clinton winning 2,268,193, a margin of 11,612 votes.

If Trump is declared the winner in Michigan, he will have accumulated 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232.

Clinton is leading in the popular vote by more than 2 million, according to the Cook Political Report.

