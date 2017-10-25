Trump declines to say whether will visit Korean DMZ on Asia trip

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dallas, in Washington D.C., U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump declined to say on Wednesday whether he will visit the Korean Peninsula's demilitarized zone during an upcoming Asia tour.

"I’d rather not say, but you’ll be surprised," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn as he prepared to depart on a trip to Dallas.

Trump is scheduled to depart on Nov. 3 on a trip that includes visits to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by G Crosse)