A car drives past a large wall of approaching flames from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall, California, U.S., December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency in California due to raging wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced thousands from their homes.

In declaring the emergency, Trump ordered the release of federal assistance to bolster the local response to the wildfires in Southern California, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by Tim Ahmann)