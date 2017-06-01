What Trump’s ‘covfefe’ moment reveals

President Trump’s “covfefe” moment says it all.

Early Wednesday, the president had tweeted what appeared to be an incomplete thought, ending with a nonsense word: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

After his apparent mistake sent the political universe into a day of jokes, Trump turned it into another “look at me" moment, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

At a time of turmoil at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue – with a press secretary appearing grim-faced and stressed and a communications director having tendered his resignation – “covfefe” showed who’s really in charge of White House communications: Trump himself. His messaging staff is just riding in the chase car.

“Ultimately, the best messenger is the president himself,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday (pre-covfefe).

That suggests a Herculean assignment for those tasked with speaking for the president. Even in the best of times, White House communications is a high-wire act, with scores of aides working to advance the president’s agenda, keep the team “on message,” and wrangle an unruly press corps.

When a major investigation involving a special counsel enters the picture – see presidents Nixon, Reagan, Clinton, and now Trump – a new kind of communications strategy is called for: one that walls off questions about investigations from the routine issues of the day.

With Trump, the challenges increase exponentially. He is new to governing, and doesn’t have that muscle memory to fall back on when major distractions encroach. He is understaffed, both in his communications team and throughout his administration. And he is prone to going off-message and undermining his spokespeople, both in media interviews and on Twitter.

News reports have pointed to White House challenges in finding good people willing to fulfill key roles, but there’s another issue: The Trumpian culture is to keep the team small. He ran both his businesses and his presidential campaign that way. In government writ large, holding back on hiring has also furthered the Trumpian goal of “deconstructing the administrative state.”

Then there are the multiple Russia investigations, a story of international intrigue that brings near-daily developments.

“It’s an elaborate running story and every day it builds on itself, everyone finds a new person, a new angle, a new investigation, a new leak,” says Stephen Hess, who advised former presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter, and is a scholar on governance at the Brookings Institution. “These folks don’t really know how to stop the leaks.”

Mr. Spicer has probably suffered more public humiliation than any White House press secretary in history, from Melissa McCarthy's parodies of him on "Saturday Night Live" to slights at the hands of Trump himself.

Republicans, not surprisingly, have sympathy for Mr. Spicer.

“I don’t think that you need to fire Sean Spicer,” says Republican strategist Ford O’Connell. “You need to enlarge the comms shop. Find talent who can come in and are loyal.”

“The news is just moving faster than ever,” says Mr. O’Connell. “And you have a boss who likes to change subjects in a heartbeat. This is a very, very hard job, no matter who you are. But there still needs to be more strategic planning, because the better the strategic planning, the better the execution.”

Even Mike McCurry, one of former President Bill Clinton’s press secretaries, offers a bit of succor for the incumbent.

“The poor guy hasn’t had many breaks,” says Mr. McCurry, now a professor of public theology at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington. “And it’s impossible if you have only an audience of one that counts.”

McCurry also offers sympathy for Trump’s decision not to bring along Spicer, a devout Roman Catholic, when he met the pope, says McCurry. “I felt sorry for that. There are very few perks with all the hardship that goes with the job. But you deserve a few of those.”

'YOU CAN'T GO TO WAR WITH THE PRESS'

Speaking more broadly about the job of White House press secretary, McCurry lays out the basic challenge: serving both the president and the press corps.

“You will rarely keep both sides of that equation happy, but you’ve got to have the trust and confidence in both sides of that adversarial relationship in order to make the job work,” he says. “If it gets out of balance, you’re probably not going to be successful.”