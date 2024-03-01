Trump in court: Federal judge poised to delay start of classified documents trial again

FORT PIERCE — The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case is poised to delay his trial yet again, following repeated setbacks and a push from prosecutors and defense attorneys to scrap its current start date.

Prosecutors suggested moving the trial from May 20 to July 8, which falls before the Republican National Convention and likely after the Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity.

Trump’s lawyers renewed their push to delay the trial until after the presidential election, calling an earlier date “unfair to the American people and Donald Trump.”

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon didn’t set a new trial date at the conclusion of a public hearing Friday — the first in the case attended by Trump — but suggested that the special counsel’s proposed timetable was “unrealistic.”

It remains to be seen which of the competing schedules she adopts, or whether she sets one of her own. Cannon adjourned the hearing at 3 p.m. without indicating when she planned to issue an order.

Adding to the challenge are the colliding schedules of three other criminal cases facing Trump: the election subversion case in Georgia; one in New York involving allegations of falsifying business records; and the election interference case in Washington, D.C.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse for a hearing into his classified documents case, on Friday, March 1, 2024, in. Fort Pierce.

Trump, along with his aide Walt Nauta and property manager Carlos De Oliveira, have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Prosecutors say the former president mishandled dozens of classified documents he took from the White House and conspired with members of his staff to hide them from investigators.

FBI agents seized boxes of documents containing military and intelligence secrets during a search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022, more than a year and a half after Trump left office.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump documents case: Judge poised to delay trial's start date again