Who will 'Trump country' pick for Congress? Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Good morning, Cincinnati.

Republicans in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District have 11 candidates to pick from, with almost all of them of the pro-Trump, pro-gun, pro-border wall variety.

I traveled around the district talking to voters about how they’ll decide. They aren’t quite sure. The only certainty is that southern Ohio will get a new member of Congress. The incumbent, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, is not running for reelection, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Today, I bring you a look at the people who will be choosing a new member of Congress. Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Thursday, March 14

🌤️ Weather: High of 73. Clouds and sun with showers around, warm; breezy in the afternoon.

📱 Gov. DeWine wants Ohio schools to restrict students' cellphone use.

🚧 What's going on with demolition outside Paycor Stadium? Here's what to know.

🍽️ Michelin-starred chef opening elevated Cincinnati-style chili parlor in Chicago.

🏀 Purcell Marian junior Dee Alexander named back-to-back Ms. Basketball winner.

Today's Top Stories

After 57 years, Ault Park is pulling the plug on its annual Fourth of July show.
Ault Park ending July Fourth fireworks after 57 years

'A Cincinnati broadcast legend': Friends, colleagues react to John Lomax's death

Sheriff's office: Repo man shot outside NKY library in fight over SUV being towed

The teen accused of making a kill list and planning an attack on Mariemont High School appeared Wednesday morning in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.
Teen accused in Mariemont High School plot still undergoing competency evaluation

Top 10 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: March 15-17

