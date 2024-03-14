Who will 'Trump country' pick for Congress? Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Sign up for the Enquirer Daily Briefing at bit.ly/dailybriefingsignup.

Good morning, Cincinnati.

Republicans in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District have 11 candidates to pick from, with almost all of them of the pro-Trump, pro-gun, pro-border wall variety.

I traveled around the district talking to voters about how they’ll decide. They aren’t quite sure. The only certainty is that southern Ohio will get a new member of Congress. The incumbent, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, is not running for reelection, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Today, I bring you a look at the people who will be choosing a new member of Congress. Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Thursday, March 14

🌤️ Weather: High of 73. Clouds and sun with showers around, warm; breezy in the afternoon.

📱 Gov. DeWine wants Ohio schools to restrict students' cellphone use.

🚧 What's going on with demolition outside Paycor Stadium? Here's what to know.

🍽️ Michelin-starred chef opening elevated Cincinnati-style chili parlor in Chicago.

🏀 Purcell Marian junior Dee Alexander named back-to-back Ms. Basketball winner.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

After 57 years, Ault Park is pulling the plug on its annual Fourth of July show.

• Ault Park ending July Fourth fireworks after 57 years

• 'A Cincinnati broadcast legend': Friends, colleagues react to John Lomax's death

• Sheriff's office: Repo man shot outside NKY library in fight over SUV being towed

The teen accused of making a kill list and planning an attack on Mariemont High School appeared Wednesday morning in Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

• Teen accused in Mariemont High School plot still undergoing competency evaluation

• Top 10 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: March 15-17

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who will 'Trump country' pick for Congress? | Daily Briefing