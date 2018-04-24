Can Trump counter Mueller by handing out pardons?

President Trump was furious.

After FBI agents raided the home and office of one of his personal lawyers in New York City – seizing client files, recordings, and computers – the president lashed out, suggesting federal prosecutors and investigators had gone too far. “An attack on our country,” he called it.

That’s not all he did.

A few days later, Mr. Trump granted a full pardon to a former top aide in the Bush administration, Scooter Libby, who had been convicted in 2007 of perjury and obstruction of justice in a classified information leak case.

The White House says the pardon was an act of clemency to correct a lingering injustice done to Mr. Libby by an overzealous special prosecutor.

Trump critics accused the president of acting with a darker motive.

“This is the President’s way of sending a message to those implicated in the Russia investigation: You have my back and I’ll have yours,” wrote Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California on Twitter.

The Constitution assigns exclusive authority to the president to grant pardons – but the full scope of that power has never been tested. That may soon change.

A year into special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation, the stage is being set for a potential constitutional showdown, as increasingly aggressive tactics by Mr. Mueller are countered by a president who seems increasingly willing to wield executive power in unprecedented ways in response. And one of Trump’s biggest weapons may be his ability to issue pardons.

Mueller was appointed to investigate alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. But the probe has expanded to include tax issues, lobbying, and business practices of Trump associates that the president’s supporters say have nothing to do with Russian interference in American elections.

The widening scope of the investigation has left Trump clearly frustrated that his presidency is being undermined by an ever-expanding cloud of suspicion that he seems powerless to dispel.

But there is one area where the president’s authority is nearly absolute.

Legal experts agree that the president has broad power to issue pardons. Yet there is substantial debate about how and when the president can use this authority.

Some constitutional scholars believe that a presidential pardon is only valid when it is issued for reasons of sound public policy that are unrelated to any self-interest or self-dealing by the president or his close associates. They say that if a president acts with a corrupt purpose – to cover up wrongdoing by himself or others, for example – the pardon would be invalid.

Others say that even a pardon granted for a corrupt purpose – such as in response to a bribe – would be valid, although the bribery itself would be a crime.

Some scholars go so far as to argue that the president could pardon himself – though they point out that such a move could be political suicide for a sitting president, should the public perceive the action as an admission of guilt or an attempt to cover up wrongdoing. Moreover, the Constitution makes clear that a presidential pardon grants no protection from impeachment. If enough members of Congress saw the move as an abuse of power or obstruction of justice, the president could be removed from office.

IRAN-CONTRA AND WATERGATE

Timing can be critical.

In 1992, with only a few weeks left in office, President George H.W. Bush pardoned his former Defense secretary, Caspar Weinberger, and five others charged in the Iran-Contra scandal. The pardons came 11 days before Mr. Weinberger was to stand trial. President Bush did not pardon himself, but the action insulated the president from potential criminal exposure, effectively ended the Iran-Contra investigation, and enraged independent counsel Lawrence Walsh.

“The Iran-Contra cover-up, which has continued for more than six years, has now been completed with the pardon of Caspar Weinberger,” Mr. Walsh declared in a bitter statement issued after the pardons were announced.

The most extreme scenario involving the pardon power would be if, shortly before leaving office, the president issued a self-pardon.

Former President Richard Nixon is reported to have considered a self-pardon for the Watergate break in and cover up, but instead resigned and was pardoned by Gerald Ford after he became president.