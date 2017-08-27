Trump could lift ban on military equipment for U.S. police: report

By Mike Stone

(Reuters) - The U.S. government may soon lift a ban on the transfer of some surplus military equipment to police departments, according to a news report on Sunday.

USA Today reported it had obtained documents outlining a plan which would lift an Obama-era ban on putting some of the military's surplus equipment, such as armored vehicles and large-caliber weapons, in the hands of local police departments.

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to address the annual meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police, the nation's largest police union. The report said Sessions could unveil the plan at that time.

A representative for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay)