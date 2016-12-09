Website Out To Prove Trump Is 'Corrupt AF'

An ex-Hillary Clinton campaign staffer recently started a website detailing the new president-elect's possible conflicts of interest.

Ex-Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Matt Ortega is combining millennial slang and President-elect Donald Trump's possible conflicts of interest on his new website, corrupt.af.

The former Hillary for America digital director for communications debuted the self-funded site this week, Politico reported. The domain is registered in Afghanistan, which allows its URL to suggest Trump is corrupt "AF," a teen term meaning "as f---."

The site's roughly 40 posts so far are excerpts from news articles from outlets like CNN, Forbes, and the New York Times. They describe developments in the selection of Trump's cabinet, investigations his properties are involved in and ties to business in foreign countries, and each includes a highlighted section.

For example, one post quotes a Washington Post article titled "Moscow had contacts with Trump team during campaign, Russian diplomat says." Ortega highlights the story's assertion that "'there were contacts' with the Trump team."

Ortega told Politico he started the site so readers would be aware of possible ethical dilemmas that could impact Trump's presidency.

"There were so many conflict-of-interest stories flying around, it was kind of hard to keep track of everything," Ortega said. He later added that while some of the posts are "obvious," others "include examples that show his policy on specific issues or, say, countries [where his position] could be swayed because of financial interest either in his business or his personal finances."

Political hijinks on the internet are nothing new. Pages like TrumpDonald.org, which featured a trumpet users could click on to blow the president-elect's hair away, and TedCruz.com, which redirected to a photo of Clinton, went viral online during the just-finished United States campaign cycle, according to Whipboard.

But on a serious note, corrupt.af might have an audience. Only 40 percent of American adults said they approved of the job Trump has done explaining his plans and appointing cabinet members, compared to about 70 percent who said the same for President Barack Obama in December 2008, according to Pew Research Center.

