Trump conviction: How Tennessee lawmakers are reacting to the historic verdict

Tennessee Republicans began expressing outrage after a jury in New York found former President Donald Trump guilty in a hush money case, while Democrats began celebrating the historic decision.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors alleged that the former president falsified business records to hide a hush money payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Jurors found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts. The verdict was announced shortly after 4 p.m. CT.

More: Former President Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money case: Live updates

In response to the verdict, Tennessee Republican officials reiterated their support for the former president's bid for the White House. State Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, was the first Republican to share a reaction to the news on social media, pledging continued support for the convicted former president.

I stand with President Trump and look forward to him once again being elected as our President later this year. The American people will speak loudly in rejection of the partisan lawfare engaged in by the Biden Administration and its supporters. — Dawn White (@VoteDawn) May 30, 2024

“I stand with President Trump and look forward to him once again being elected as our President later this year," White said. "The American people will speak loudly in rejection of the partisan lawfare engaged in by the Biden Administration and its supporters."

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, who is rumored to be a possible choice as Trump's running mate, painted the verdict as political persecution and election interference.

"Joe Biden and the radical Left have made it clear they will do anything they can to keep President @realDonaldTrump out of the White House. This should frighten every American," Blackburn wrote.

In another post, Blackburn characterized the entire proceeding as a "total witch hunt."

There was no way @realDonaldTrump was going to get a fair trial in New York City with:



- A liberal DA who campaigned on targeting Trump.

- A partisan judge who has donated to Joe Biden.

- A prosecutor who is a former Biden DOJ official and consultant for the DNC.



Total witch… — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Democrats celebrated the verdict.

Guilty on all 34 counts.

This is an interesting time in our history.

And how we react determines our future.

Democracy must rise above politics. — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) May 30, 2024

Maybe so entirely baked into the politics as not to matter electorally.



But it says a lot about the good old United States of America that no man is above the law. And that is a good thing. — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) May 30, 2024

“GUILTY!!!” Nashville Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, shared in a social media post seconds after the verdict was announced.

GUILTY!!! — Bo Mitchell (@VoteBo) May 30, 2024

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Trump conviction: How Tennessee lawmakers reacted to the verdict