Trump conviction prompts GOP claims of a 'sham' trial. But I trust the court.

It won’t surprise any of my political followers reading this that, while a staunch social and fiscal conservative, I am also a never Trumper. Mr. Donald Trump is not conservative. He is a degenerate, philandering, loudmouth, narcissist who demonstrates no fruits of the Spirit, belittling, and often intentionally endangering, everyone who doesn’t look like him, sound like him, support him, or bend the knee to his whims. Needless to say, I don’t want him to be President again.

Now that that’s out of the way, let me also say the strength of the case in New York in which a verdict has been returned, is lousy. Of all the cases pending against Mr. Trump, this is the one that should not have been brought. I believe there’s no question he paid hush money, but I also believe the legal argument for making a felony charge is attenuated, and other conservatives have said the same. Just bringing the indictment in this stretch of a case casts a shadow on the strength and validity of the other, much stronger, criminal cases pending against the former president.

What happens now that Donal Trump is convicted?

During the trial, a parade of Senate and House republicans, several rumored to be on Mr. Trump’s short list for VP picks, left their work in Washington, such as it was, to stand in the now famous background. Putting aside my disgust at their pathetic, lickspittle performances, I worry about what they said during their inevitable pressers post-courthouse-hallway appearance, and now in the wake of the verdict we are awash in statements regarding a “sham” proceeding.

Speaker Mike Johnson has referred to the court system as “corrupt” and the actions of the court and the Department of Justice “borderline criminal,” blaming the court for Mr. Trump’s presence in New York rather than out on the campaign trail. The MAGA wing of the House conference has gone further in questioning the integrity of the courts and the Department of Justice. Republicans in office and on TV — none of whom were in the courtroom, heard the evidence, or deliberated in the jury room — continue to land blows on the integrity of the justice system, all in service of the preferred Trump narrative.

But at what cost? What happens to the country now that Mr. Trump is convicted? And while I’m a stalwart Republican, it is important to note this problem cuts both ways. Democrats are no strangers to the temptation to trample truth in service of political aims. When convenient, the legitimacy of election results, and courts, often starting with the U.S. Supreme Court itself, have been questioned by Democrats. Imagine now, for a moment, the response from the left had Mr. Trump been exonerated? What happens when the courts join our elections in the ash heap of constitutional systems a large swath of Americans no longer trust? To where do Americans turn when they no longer trust the electoral system, or the courts?

So what do we do about it? All Americans, at all levels, elected or not, owe allegiance to the truth. In the case of the Trump cases, we should also embrace and acknowledge our ignorance. I’m not on the jury, I’m not the judge, I’m not one of the attorneys, and importantly, I haven’t seen any evidence or questioned any witnesses. I cannot speak with authority about the case, and so I will not make wild claims about the integrity of the court system.

Elected leaders should trust our judicial system

In fact, as a member of the Kentucky Bar, I’m obligated to “demonstrate respect for the legal system and for those who serve it, including judges, other lawyers and public officials.” Having tried a number of cases myself, I assure you I have seen outcomes with which I profoundly disagreed. But I trust the constitution, which is supposed to protect Mr. Trump every bit as much as it protects me, and which governs the process by which legal disputes are resolved, to handle the case.

I will not contribute to the belief that we cannot trust the courts as the place where we find redress of grievances. I encourage all elected leaders to do the same, whether they proudly stand with Mr. Trump and his campaign for office, or with President Biden in his. We must collectively lower the temperature on the pot we share and bring this rolling boil back to a healthy, steady simmer.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, represents the 3rd Senate District, is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a member of the DJJ Workgroup.

