Trump before his conviction: Lock Hillary Clinton up. Trump after: I never said that.

Hillary Clinton, I didn't say lock her up, but the people don't say lock her up, lock her up. Okay. Tell you what, for what she's done, they should lock her up. Lock her up is right. Hillary Clinton has to go to jail, okay? She has to go to jail. It's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country. Because you'd be in jail. So crooked Hillary, wait, crooked and you should lock her up, I'll tell you. I'll tell you something though, it's very good. Lock them up. You shouldn't lock them up. Lock up the Bidens. Lock up Hillary. Lock them up.

