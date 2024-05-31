Trump Is a Convicted Criminal—and Bars Are Cashing In

Former President Donald Trump is now officially a convicted criminal. So for bars in Washington D.C. and New York City, it’s time to drink—at a discount.

“We’re specializing $12 Pornstar Martinis all night to honor Trump’s super big day,” Leyenda, a Brooklyn Mexican restaurant posted on Instagram, alongside a photo-shopped picture of the president holding the passion fruit drink.

“34 reasons to cheers!” the bar added in the caption.

The cheeky drink special came hours after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, part of a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Throughout the six-week trial, prosecutors argued Trump faked the records to pay Daniels—through his now former lawyer Michael Cohen—$130,000 in exchange for her silence about their 2006 affair at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament.

The Thursday verdict, which came after roughly 12 hours of deliberation, marks the first time an American president has been convicted of a felony—and another reason for bars to cash in on Trump’s legal woes. Among the first drink deals graced the internet within 20 minutes of the verdict, about 235 miles away from the courthouse.

“We will be celebrating with 34 ounces of Justice!” The Midlands Beer Garden in D.C posted on their Instagram, offering $10 steins of select beer all weekend.

Less than 15 minutes away in Capitol Hill, the Union Pub posted about their $6 screwdriver with a cherry cocktail dubbed, “Orange is the New Orange,” and the $34 “Guilty!” special that includes a pitcher of presidential pils and four shots. The bar is also promoting the “Guilty Pleasure Package,” which will be available until Trump’s July 11 sentencing. The $340 package includes 34 wings, 12 beers, 12 mystery cans of alcohol, 12 orange shots, 12 beef sliders, mini corn dogs, totchos, and one #UnionPub2024 t-shirt.

Republic Restoratives, a D.C. distillery that serves Hillary Clinton-inspired rye, also got in on the post-verdict gold rush by offering its own Trump-inspired special.

“We’re celebrating 34 wins for Justice in America today and so should you. All spirits are 34% off through Sunday,” the distillery wrote on Instagram. “Code: GUILTY.”

