Trump convicted of 34 felonies: Local residents, Ohio leaders react

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in a New York hush money case.

Greater Akron’s immediate reaction to former President Donald Trump’s convictions Thursday evening were predictably split, reflecting the larger political chasm dividing the country.

Some celebrated, posting laughing emojis or memes of Bugs Bunny in a striped jail uniform. Others said the 34 felony convictions solidified their vote for a second Trump term.

Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial, which centered on allegations that he falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

One person said on the Akron Beacon Journal’s Facebook page that their family would still vote for Trump.

“All they did was make him a martyr,” he said.

Another man responded to that this way: "If you and your entire family are ok with voting for a convicted felon, that says a lot about the character of you and your entire family.”

As residents duked it out in comments on Facebook, U.S. Senator J.D. Vance – the Ohio Republican hoping to be named Trump’s vice presidential running mate – quickly denounced the verdict on X, the former Twitter platform.

“This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution,” Vance said.

Vance echoed the sentiments of Trump, saying that Democrats “invented” the felony charges to “get Trump.” He also said, without evidence, that the criminal case was “rigged.”

“This isn’t justice, it’s election interference,” Vance wrote.

Ohio’s other U.S. Senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, didn’t immediately comment on social media about the verdict.

Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, didn't mention the verdict on his Facebook page. But in the minutes after the Trump jury came back, Weinstein posted in all capital letters: "I love consequence culture," followed by an American flag emoji.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-Canton area, Ohio reacts to Donald Trump felony convictions