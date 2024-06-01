Trump conspired to con Americans. He is being held accountable under the law. | Letters

The felony former President Donald Trump committed was concealing a scheme to intentionally quash critical information before the 2016 election. That was information the public deserved to know before deciding to give him power as the president of the United States (“Trump Guilty,” May 31).

It’s the people who believe in democracy’s rule of law that are holding him accountable. Without fear or favor, the Manhattan District Attorney provided the 12 jurors with the facts from 22 witnesses and documents including call logs, emails, recordings, checks, invoices, bank statements and calendar appointments. The jurors unanimously found him guilty.

Have a view on the Trump conviction? We want to hear from you. Send us a letter to the editor. More details below.

Trump knowingly conspired to commit this felony to con Americans. Do we believe in the rule of law or one man? Does character matter as a president of the United States anymore?

Angela Schneider, Germantown

A former U.S. president is now a felon. Let that sink in.

Whether or not this moves the needle in the sycophants who persist in supporting a criminal, there is no possible way to rephrase this fact (“Trump Guilty.” May 31).

Former President Donald Trump and his followers will definitely try. Unfortunately, we'll be hearing the whining and complaining for the next five months.

What a waste. Why are taxpayers restoring an elk herd only to have hunters kill them off?

Blame the media. Every angle of Trump's trial has been analyzed except the law.

But the fact of the matter is Trump is now a felon. A former president is now a convicted felon. Let that sink in.

Margaret Melville, Cedarburg

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Donald Trump's conviction shows we still follow rule of law in U.S.