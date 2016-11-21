Trump Considering Clinton Supporter To Head Treasury

President-elect Donald Trump may be considering a Democrat for treasury secretary, meeting Sunday Jonathan Gray, who heads global real estate for the Blackstone Group, as the process of forming a new government grinds on, Politico reported.

Trump filled three top posts last week and has been conducting interviews for the rest this weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

Gray, 45, is a Chicago native and like Trump graduated from Wharton. He donated the maximum to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and also cut checks to other Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Chuck Schumer of New York.

Gray has issues with the immigration policies Trump articulated during the campaign but reportedly told a real estate conference he expects Trump to be good for the economy.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Also in the running to head the Treasury Department are Trump campaign finance chairman Steven Mnuchin, a veteran of Goldman Sachs, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling and J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Politico reported.

Last Sunday, Trump named Republican Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff and Breitbart head Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist.

Friday he named Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., as his choice for CIA chief, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as his pick for attorney general and retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

As for other offices:

Secretary of State

Trump met Saturday with 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who during the campaign called Trump a “fraud” and a “phony.”

Also in the running is former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an early supporter of Trump and close adviser, as well as former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich removed himself from the mix last week.

Defense Secretary

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, George W. Bush national security adviser Stephen Hadley and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are reported in the running, along with former Sen. Jim Talent, R-Mo., Bill Clinton CIA Director Jim Woolsey and Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H. Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane told NPR he declined the job.

