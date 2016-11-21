Trump Considering Clinton Supporter To Head Treasury

President-elect Donald Trump may be considering a Democrat for treasury secretary, meeting Sunday Jonathan Gray, who heads global real estate for the Blackstone Group, as the process of forming a new government grinds on, Politico reported.
Trump filled three top posts last week and has been conducting interviews for the rest this weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.
Gray, 45, is a Chicago native and like Trump graduated from Wharton. He donated the maximum to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and also cut checks to other Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Chuck Schumer of New York.
Gray has issues with the immigration policies Trump articulated during the campaign but reportedly told a real estate conference he expects Trump to be good for the economy.
Also in the running to head the Treasury Department are Trump campaign finance chairman Steven Mnuchin, a veteran of Goldman Sachs, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling and J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Politico reported.
Last Sunday, Trump named Republican Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff and Breitbart head Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist.
Friday he named Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., as his choice for CIA chief, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as his pick for attorney general and retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.
As for other offices:
Secretary of State
Trump met Saturday with 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who during the campaign called Trump a “fraud” and a “phony.”
Also in the running is former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an early supporter of Trump and close adviser, as well as former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich removed himself from the mix last week.
Defense Secretary
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, George W. Bush national security adviser Stephen Hadley and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are reported in the running, along with former Sen. Jim Talent, R-Mo., Bill Clinton CIA Director Jim Woolsey and Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H. Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane told NPR he declined the job.
Interior Secretary
Among those being considered is former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin but she is considered a longshot, Politico reported. Topping the list are venture capitalize Robert Grady, who also is being considered for the Environmental Protection Agency and was a member of the George H.W. Bush White House, Lucas Oil founder Forrest Lucas, former Alaska Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, former House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Richard Pombo, former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and Wyoming Rep. Cynthia Lummis.
Agriculture Secretary
Names being bandied about include Texas Agriculture Secretary Sid Miller, who referred to Hillary Clinton as a “c---“ in a Twitter post, Gov. Sam Brownback of Kansas, former Govs. Dave Neineman of Nebraska, Sonny Perdue of Georgia and Rick Perry of Texas.
Commerce Secretary
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, a Trump economic adviser, and investor Lew Eisenberg are believed leading contenders. Other names include former Nucor Corp. CEO Dan DiMicco and Fox News host Eric Bolling, Politico reported.
Labor Secretary
Equal Employment Opportunity Commissioner Victoria Lipnic reportedly is considered the leading candidate. Also reported under consideration is CKE Restaurants CEO Andrew Puzder.
Health and Human Services Secretary
Early Trump backer Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., and former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal are reported under consideration. Former 2016 Republican presidential hopeful and pediatric neurosurgeon Ben Carson had been thought under consideration but he has since said he will not serve in the administration.
Housing and Urban Development
House Speaker Paul Ryan adviser Robert Woodson Sr. told the Washington Post he is under consideration. Other names being circulated include Pam Patenaude of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families and former Rep. Rick Lazio, R-N.Y.
Transportation Secretary
Rep. John Mica, R-Fla., who lost his re-election bid, told Politico he’s interested in the job. Other possible candidates include former New Jersey Transportation Commissioner James Simpson and former National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Mark Rosenker.
Energy Secretary
Oklahoma billionaire oilman Harold Hamm, who also has been mentioned for interior secretary, is seen as the leading contender. Hamm and Trump have been friendly for years and he served as Trump’s energy adviser during the campaign. Other names being floated include Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., former utility executive James Connaughton and Nuclear Regulatory Commission member Kristine Svinicki.
Education Secretary
School choice proponent Luke Messer is reported a top candidate along with Michelle Rhee, former chancellor of Washington, D.C., schools. Other possibilities include William Evers of the Hoover Institution, Tony Zeiss, former president of Central Piedmond Community College, and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, currently president of the Purdue University System.
Veterans Affairs Secretary
Retiring Rep. Jeff Miller, who chairs the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, was an early Trump backer. Also in the mix is former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., who also is reported under consideration for Housing and Urban Development.
Homeland Security Secretary
House Homeland Security Chairman Mike McCaul of Texas told Politico he’s interested in the job. Also under consideration include Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., who chairs one of the committee’s subcommittees.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is reported a leading contender. Other names in the mix are Bush-era EPA official Jeff Holmstead and New Jersey EPA chief Joe Aiello, along with climate skeptic Myron Ebell.
Director of the Office of Management and Budget
Trump transition team member Eric Ueland and former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn are seen as leading candidates.
