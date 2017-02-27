Trump concerned about attacks on Jewish cemeteries: White House

Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is concerned about vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and condemns anti-Semitic and other hateful acts, the White House said on Monday.

"The president continues to be deeply disappointed and concerned by the reports of further vandalism at ... Jewish cemeteries," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a daily news briefing.

"The president continues to condemn these and any other forms of anti-Semitic and hateful acts in the strongest terms," he said, referring to a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia that was vandalized and other acts.

