Trump Compares Himself To Mother Teresa And Hilarity Ensues

Donald Trump’s pity party over his hush money trial in New York reached new heights on Wednesday when he compared himself to Mother Teresa.

As the jury began deliberating the case, the former president griped to reporters that the famed Catholic missionary “could not beat these charges.”

He continued to rant:

“I mean that: Mother Teresa could not beat those charges, but we’ll see,” Trump said. “We’ll see how we do. It’s a very disgraceful situation. Every single legal scholar said there’s no case and it shouldn’t be brought.”

However, the former president declined to answer a reporter who asked, “Do you mean you’re holier than Mother Teresa?”

Former President Trump: "Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. The whole country's a mess between the borders and fake elections and you have a trial like this..." pic.twitter.com/pfHWUSkWx9 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2024

Although both Mother Teresa and Trump were born to human parents and had all the hallmarks of the Homo sapiens species, the similarities might end there.

Mother Teresa, who despite controversies was declared a saint in 2016, devoted her life to helping needy people in the Indian city now called Kolkata.

So naturally, people on X, formerly Twitter, were quite amused to hear Trump compare himself to a saint.

And hilarity ensued ...

Pretty sure Mother Teresa never retained Michael Cohen. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 29, 2024

Well I don’t think Mother Theresa would sleep with a porn star. — CoBaby ☮️ (@CoBaby) May 29, 2024

Mother Teresa wouldn’t have committed the crime. Trump is nervous and it’s delicious. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) May 29, 2024

Wild Mother Theresa claim aside, Trump clearly thinks he’s about to be convicted https://t.co/CLBqqp1A5R — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 29, 2024

It’s a fake trial, no case, should be dismissed…but the charges are so strong Mother Teresa “could not beat” ‘em.



So in summary: it’s not fake, there clearly is a case and it was correct to not dismiss it. pic.twitter.com/5H3BWpspNI — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) May 29, 2024

Not sure Mother Teresa could even stop Dump's whining.#JailTrumpToday — Jack Hennessy (@JackHennesanity) May 29, 2024

