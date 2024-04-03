Trump Claims U.S. Will 'Cease To Exist' If He's Not Reelected

Donald Trump makes a lot of outrageous statements, but he may have topped himself on Tuesday.

During a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the former president and current criminal defendant suggested bad things would happen if Americans didn’t reelect him in November.

Very bad things.

Like the country would “cease to exist” bad.

Yep, Trump declared that in the event Joe Biden once again beats him in the election, “I think our country is going to cease to exist.”

He added some additional fearmongering to the rant:

“It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. We don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have. That’s where our country’s going.”

Trump: If we don’t win on November 5th, I think our country is going to cease to exist. It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. If we don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have pic.twitter.com/Puup9bB9b7 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2024

Since declaring an issue with an election before it happens was how Trump was able to gin up an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s not surprising he’s using it again.

But this time around, his fiery and false rhetoric is getting fact-checked by people who don’t want to deal with another insurrection by Trump’s low-information followers.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz insisted that even if Trump isn’t elected, Americans will still have things like elections, sunshine, rain, flowers, dogs, cats and, yes, “Doritos.”

We will still have elections. We will still have sunshine. We will still have rain. We will still have flowers. We will still have dogs and cats. We will still have Doritos. We will still have…etc https://t.co/6EBpKfKtOn — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 2, 2024

Others also pointed out that the country survived Trump not winning reelection in 2020, and the only thing that may happen if he doesn’t win is he may be convicted of criminal acts.

What a man says when he knows he will win the election or go to prison. https://t.co/o4COsSRQys — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 2, 2024

He’s didn’t win in 2020.

We still exist.

We’ve had all sorts of elections since.

That’s not what he’s worried about.

He knows if he doesn’t win, he’s going to prison. https://t.co/G5R6M3Ezlq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 2, 2024

Remember: Trump is trying to keep

people in a state of existential dread so they can be emotionally manipulated and do whatever he asks, à la Jan 6. Right out of the autocratic playbook. https://t.co/1uvJo9GbFI — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) April 2, 2024

Trump is telling you his plans. He will burn down everything along with himself because he’s afraid to meet his fate alone. He’s Jim Jones meets Nero. https://t.co/ylP37bK0dvhttps://t.co/Nsc9f7CjTp — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) April 2, 2024

Trump was always an incredible bullshitter, but he's become an incredibly tiresome bullshitter. https://t.co/DD2LvSjSEA — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 2, 2024

Today Trump called immigrants “animals” and argued that, if he doesn’t win in November, it “could be the last election we ever have.”



And it’s barely getting attention. This is how fascism is normalized. It cannot be considered partisan to call this out. https://t.co/ARRKnC9ipD — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) April 2, 2024

Be clear. There is a widely understood plan to sabotage the election & use a more organized Big Lie psychological warfare campaign to cause J6-like violence all over the country if they lose.



Trump is pre-programming the MAGA/QAnon cult for Mike Flynn’s third attempted coup.… https://t.co/bYOLSMZbeR — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) April 2, 2024

So wait, I’m confused. He wants to win but he DOESN’T want it to be the last election ever or our country to cease to exist? Mixed messages, bro. https://t.co/wKQ5lLIGnj — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 2, 2024

Maybe journalists should do their f-cking jobs and ask the people in uniform standing behind that criminal POS if they’re okay with him pardoning his maga goons who beat the sh-t out of their fellow police officers. #BackTheBlue#Michigan#NeverFORGETJan6th#DeadlineWHhttps://t.co/S8MNNCzgv0 — brigitte jay (@jaybrigitte) April 2, 2024

Related...