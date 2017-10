U.S. President Donald Trump honors the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the National Football League for not forcing its players to stand during pre-game renditions of the U.S. national anthem, furthering his feud with the nation's most popular sports league.

Trump's comments come after the NFL on Tuesday said it has not sought commitments from players to stop kneeling during the anthem, instead pledging to work with them on social justice issues.





(Reporting by Susan Heavey)