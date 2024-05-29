Trump Cheers On Alito For Refusing To Step Away From Jan. 6 Cases

Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded Justice Samuel Alito for rejecting calls to recuse himself from Supreme Court cases involving the former president and participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington.

“Congratulations to United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for showing the INTELLIGENCE, COURAGE, and ‘GUTS’ to refuse stepping aside from making a decision on anything January 6th related,” Trump posted on social media.

“All U.S. Judges, Justices, and Leaders should have such GRIT,” added Trump, the GOP’s presumptive nominee for president this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Alito had told members of Congress that their demands for him to step aside from certain cases were without merit, writing that he’s “duty-bound to reject your recusal request.”

Photos show Donald Trump, left, and Samuel Alito. Getty

The calls for his recusal came in response to The New York Times reporting that two flags associated with Jan. 6 rioters had flown at Alito’s homes in recent years.

First, the Times reported that an upside-down American flag ― a symbol associated with Trump’s “Stop the Steal” election conspiracy farce ― had flown at Alito’s Virginia home just days after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Supreme Court justice blamed his wife for the flag, saying that she put it up over a dispute with neighbors. People living in their community told the Times that his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, was engaged in an ongoing argument with neighbors who’d displayed an anti-Trump sign on their front lawn.

Later, the Times reported that an “Appeal to Heaven” flag ― another symbol associated with the rioters ― had flown at Alito’s New Jersey home last year.

The Supreme Court is considering two major cases related to the Jan. 6 riot: one about charges for the participants and one about whether Trump can claim presidential immunity from election interference charges.