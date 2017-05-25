Trump caught on camera – awkward moments at NATO summit

Donald Trump closed his first trip as president overseas with a visit to a NATO summit in the Belgian capital Brussels, a city he once denigrated as a “hellhole.” Though he praised the Belgian Royal Palace for its “warm welcome,” his sojourn was filled with a string of awkward moments and photo ops, including an over-the-top power handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron.

_____

