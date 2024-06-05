Trump case put on hold until outcome of appeal against Fani Willis ruling, court says

The Georgia Court of Appeals has put a stay in place in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and 15 others accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

The ruling came down shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday putting a hold on the case until the court resolves the appeal against Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling that Fani Willis could stay on the case.

The court is tentatively set to hear the case starting on Oct. 4.

Trump case put on hold until outcome of appeal against Fani Willis, Appeals court says by WSB-TV on Scribd





Trump and other co-defendants filed a motion to remove Willis from the case over her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis would be allowed to stay on the case if Wade stepped aside. Wade resigned the same day as the ruling.

Trump and his attorneys later submitted an appeal arguing the indictment should have been dismissed, and that Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the case.

RELATED STORIES: