Trump Can't Stop Whining Over Having To Pay $464 Million Bond In NY Fraud Case

Former President Donald Trump is seeking comfort on social media after he was ordered to pay $464 million to meet bond on the appeal of his civil fraud conviction.

“If I weren’t running for President, and leading by a lot, none of this LEGAL LAWFARE would be happening,” Trump posted on his social media website, Truth Social, Tuesday morning. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! MAGA!!!”

Last month, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay more than $350 million plus interest in damages for engaging in decades of fraudulent business practices under the Trump Organization.

Trump has appealed the decision; to stop his assets from being seized, he must post a bond totaling the full amount owed.

Despite “countless hours negotiating with one of the largest insurance companies in the world … obtaining an appeal bond in the full amount … is not possible under the circumstances presented,” a Monday court filing from Trump’s legal team said.

On Tuesday morning, Trump posted nearly a dozen times on Truth Social to vent about his impending financial humiliation.

“Engoron wants me to put up the ridiculous fine (I DID NOTHING WRONG!) before I get a chance to Appeal his crazed ruling - A first!” he wrote.

If he’s unable to come up with the money, the former president could put up his own assets as collateral. Should he lose the appeal, he would be required to pay the full judgment by March 25 or risk having his assets seized.

“Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before,” Trump said about the bond. “I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

As part of Engoron’s ruling, Trump was also barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. His sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., were also barred from serving as executives for New York companies for two years.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” the ruling said. “They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again.”

On Monday night, Trump appeared to continue inflating the price of one of his assets in a Truth Social post.

“The only FRAUD in the Peekaboo James case, our failed and disgusting New York State Attorney General, was her convincing ‘Judge’ Arthur Engoron to put a value on Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, of just $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount,” he wrote.

With just six days left to come up with the money, Trump, who once claimed to be worth more than $10 billion, has gone into overdrive, victimizing himself.

“I shouldn’t have to put up any money, being forced by Corrupt Judge and AG, until the end of the appeal,” he posted Tuesday on Truth Social. “That’s the way the system works!”

