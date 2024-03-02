Trump campaigns with Robinson, Budd, others in NC days before Super Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina for a campaign rally Saturday afternoon, just three days before the state’s primary election.

Trump took the stage in the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, after several top surrogates for his campaign, including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, warmed up the crowd.

Thousands of Trump supporters cheered as the former president boasted of his performance in the states that have voted so far, continued to falsely claim that the 2020 election was “rigged,” and slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the surge in illegal immigration at the southern border.

“On day one of my administration, I will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration,” Trump said. “And we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

Addressing the multiple criminal trials he faces, Trump said law enforcement had been “weaponized,” called himself a victim of political persecution, and said it was critical that voters aren’t deprived of the opportunity to vote for him when they decide who the next president should be.

North Carolina is one of 15 states holding primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday. With a large number of delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday is typically a turning point in the journey to securing either major party’s presidential nomination. But this year, the primaries are only expected to confirm that Trump and President Joe Biden will face off against each other in November.

Trump spoke at the N.C. Republican Party convention last June, which took place days after he became the first president to face federal charges, for his handling of classified documents after he left office. Since then, Trump has only grown his lead among GOP voters, causing all of his opponents but one to drop out.

Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador — appointed by Trump — and governor of South Carolina, has remained in the race, despite losing all of the first five states in the nominating process to the former president. Haley, who has won between 20% and 30% of the vote in each state, has vowed to stay in the race “as long as we’re competitive,” according to ABC News.

