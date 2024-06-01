Trump campaign sends Bob Good cease-and-desist over yard signs

Former President Trump’s campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good’s (R-Va.) reelection campaign to stop producing yard signs and other merchandise that imply his backing of the congressman.

The Trump campaign sent the letter on Friday, a senior Trump campaign official confirmed to The Hill. It was sent after Good’s campaign utilized the former president’s image, name and the president’s past support of the candidate to boost his reelection chances.

“To be clear, neither you nor your campaign are authorized to use President Trump’s name or the Campaign’s to falsely imply their support of your candidacy,” attorney David Warrington said in a letter obtained by The Hill. “Nor are you or your campaign authorized to claim that you represent or are otherwise associated with President Trump or the Campaign.”

The letter came just days after Trump announced his endorsement of Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, Good’s primary challenger who is looking to beat the House lawmaker in the June 18 primary.

“Producing and displaying materials that give the false impression that President Trump is supportive of your candidacy is a fraud on the voters of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District,” the letter said, which also featured a photo of a campaign sign with Trump’s name placed right above Good’s.

“It is an abuse of the voters’ trust to make such false statements,” Warrington added. “Further, if you are using President Trump’s name, image, or likeness in any of your fundraising materials implying that he supports your campaign—that is a fraud on the donors.”

In his endorsement of McGuire Tuesday on TruthSocial, Trump referenced Good’s past backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

When DeSantis exited the race, the House Freedom Caucus chairman switched to backing Trump, vowing to vote for him in the November general election.

“Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA,” Trump said. “He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement. But really, it was too late. The damage had been done!”

The Virginia Republican’s website displays endorsements from other lawmakers, such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), but does not mention support from the former president.

Good has shown support for Trump, traveling to New York in mid-May to offer backing at the Manhattan courthouse. The former president was eventually found guilty Thursday on all 34 counts in his hush-money case.

The Hill has reached out to Good’s campaign for comment.

